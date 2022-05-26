Wheaton 6th grader accused of asking teacher 'Has anyone blown up the school before?'

A 12-year-old Edison Middle School student is accused of making threats against his school Tuesday.

The juvenile has been charged with making threatening statements directed at the school.

On Tuesday, a 6th grade student was speaking to a teacher, when he allegedly asked the teacher, "Has anyone blown up the school before?"

Prosecutors say the student then said he would be the first to do it.

The student then allegedly asked the teacher if police officers were at the school, and began rocking his chair — making a clicking noise on the ground.

He would then say "shots fired" every time the chair hit the ground, prosecutors said.

The incident was then reported to the Wheaton Police Department.

"School safety remains a top priority of my administration and we will continue to be proactive in identifying students who are in need of services in order to prevent acts of violence," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. "Students must know however that threats such as alleged in this case are no joking matter. Every threat involving a juvenile must be fully investigated by law enforcement and where appropriate, will be [turned] over to authorities in the juvenile justice system."

The 12-year-old appeared at a detention hearing Thursday morning, and was released to the custody of his mother.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 23.