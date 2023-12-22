Wheaton bar shooting leaves one person dead, alleged gunman in custody
WHEATON, Ill. - A shooting at a Wheaton bar left one person dead Friday morning.
At about 8:45 a.m., the DuPage County Sheriff's Office and Wheaton police responded to Rosie O Reilly's, located at 0N131 Gary Avenue, for a report of a shooting.
When law enforcement arrived, they located one person who was fatally shot.
Everyone involved in the incident, including the alleged shooter, is in custody.
No additional details have been released.