Wheaton College to dedicate new plaque honoring missionary group this fall
WHEATON, Ill. - A new plaque will be dedicated at Wheaton College in the fall.
The plaque honors missionaries, some of whom attended the school, who were killed 65 years ago while trying to spread Christianity to Indigenous people in Ecuador.
Wheaton college removed the original plaque in March after students and faculty said it had offensive language on it that characterized the Waorani tribe as "savage Indians."
