Wheaton man arrested following shooting at West Humboldt Park business

article

A 27-year-old is facing charges of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, following a shooting in West Humboldt Park in August 2021.

According to police, Quamaine Lockett, of Wheaton, was identified as the person who entered a business in the 4500 block of W. Augusta, and began to fire shots on Aug. 24, 2021.

A 26-year-old man was grazed by a bullet to the arm.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

On Wednesday, Lockett was arrested and charged in the 500 block of N. County Farm Road in Wheaton, police said.

Advertisement

Lockett is due in central bond court on Thursday.