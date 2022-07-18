Wheaton man gets 16 years for sexual assault of 2 intoxicated women

A Wheaton man was sentenced Monday to 16 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for sexually assaulting two women on separate occasions while the victims were intoxicated and unable to give consent.

In July 2020, one of Matthew Tumbarello's victims — who was in a dating relationship with Tumbarello — told Wheaton police that she was the victim of a sexual assault.

During the investigation, police learned that not only did Tumbarello sexually assault the woman while she was intoxicated and unable to give consent, but that he also sexually assaulted another woman who was unable to give consent.

"An individual’s inability to refuse having sex is not consent," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. "The fact that Mr. Tumbarello took advantage of two women who were unable to consent is reprehensible. I thank the two victims in this case for their courage to step forward and willingness to assist us in holding Matthew Tumbarello accountable for his despicable actions."

Matthew Tumbarello | DuPage County State's Attorney's Office

On March 22, 2022, Tumbarello pleaded guilty to two counts of Criminal Sexual Assault — Unable to consent, which is a Class 1 Felony.

Tumbarello, 21, will be required to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole, officials said.