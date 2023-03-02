'Wheel of Fortune' contestant scolded by Pat Sajak, ripped apart by fans

article

Longtime "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak recently blasted a contestant for getting ahead of themselves on the popular game show.

During Tuesday’s episode, a contestant named Mary Ann spun the wheel and landed on the one-million-dollar wedge.

After she screamed "Oh, my God!" out of excitement and started to reach for the wedge, Sajak hollered back and said, "No, no, no, ba-ba-bop!"

The 76-year-old host then reminded the overly excited contestant of the rules before they proceeded with the game.

"Now, here’s what you do. You see, you call a letter," Sajak relayed.

Mary Ann shouted out "H," and scored a sweet prize after.

"And because there are two H’s, you may now pick up the million-dollar wedge."

She then picked up the shiny prize proudly and Sajak continued on with the game show.

"You put a million dollars in front of someone, they just get goofy," he remarked.

The official "Wheel of Fortune" social media accounts shared the shocking moment.

The caption read, "No one: [Blank] Pat Sajak: DON’T TOUCH THAT!!!"

"Wheel of Fortune" fans were quick to comment on the contestant’s mistake, as well as Sajak's reaction.

"Lmao wow! Triggered much?" one fan wrote.

Another fan said, "I don't see anything wrong in what he did he was right."

"People always make that mistake," a comment read.

Viewers were also annoyed by Mary Ann's habit of buying vowels and spinning repeatedly without attempting to solve the puzzles.

"Hey Mary Ann, are you just gonna buy vowels for the other contestants all night?" one person asked on Twitter.

"I DESPISE these people who won’t just SOLVE THE F---ING PUZZLE!" a particularly upset fan ranted.

After Mary Ann used this tactic a few times, another Twitter user wrote "It didn’t work the last two puzzles a--hole and ya lost your million!"

This was not the first time a contestant’s mistake was noticed by passionate fans.

Last week, during the game show’s Teen Week, a player named Khushi announced a wrong answer.

The letters remaining on the puzzle board spelled out, "FRE__ TROPICAL FRUIT" in the "Food & Drink" category.

After Khushi guessed the second to last letter "H" correctly, "Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White revealed the letter. Sajak advised the contestant to "solve it or spin it, but do something quickly."

Khushi spun the wheel one last time before hesitating to announce the letter "G."

Once Khushi blurted out the incorrect letter, her answer stirred up quite a reaction from someone in the audience.

Immediately after, an audience member is heard saying, "What?" in the background, following a couple of disappointed groans when the contestant did not correctly solve the puzzle.

She missed out on $650 on the wheel and a luxurious trip to the Caribbean island of Antigua worth $10,000.

After Khushi's answer to the "Wheel of Fortune" puzzle, the internet reacted to the viral moment.

"I don’t think I’ve ever heard a single audience member audibly have such a violent reaction on Wheel of Fortune, as this lady did when a poor contestant called a G in 'Fresh,'" one Twitter user wrote.

Another fan chimed in and defended the teenager: "She blanked out. It happens to the best of us."

