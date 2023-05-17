Wheeling crash leaves 4 teens dead

Four teens were killed and three others were hospitalized in a crash Tuesday night in north suburban Wheeling.

The crash happened between three vehicles around 10:19 p.m. in the intersection of Dundee and Schoenbeck roads, according to police.

Four victims between the ages 16 and 18 who were traveling in one car died in the crash. Their identities have not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Three others were extricated from the scene and taken to local hospitals.

Police said speed and a disregarded traffic signal appear to be the primary factors in the crash.

One of the vehicles crashed into a utility pole, causing the power to be knocked out in the area. Power was restored by ComEd around an hour after the crash.

Wheeling police and the Northwest Suburban Major Case Assistance Team’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction unit are investigating.