When can I apply for $500 monthly Chicago cash assistance program?
CHICAGO - Chicago residents can start applying on Monday for Chicago's $500 monthly cash assistance program (also known as universal basic income).
The city will hold a lottery to pick 5,000 people from the eligible applicants.
Applications can be submitted starting on April 25 at chicago.gov/cashpilot. To be eligible, applicants must: live in Chicago; be at least 18 years old; have experienced economic hardship related to COVID-19; and have a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level. That’s $55,575 for a family of four.
When announcing the program, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that 18% of Chicago residents live below the poverty line.
"Over 200,000 Chicagoans live in extreme poverty. Meaning their income is less than $6,795-a-year — or $13,875-a-year for a family of four. Those are devastating numbers. Imagine that for a moment, and trying to keep a family of four fed, clothed, safe and healthy on roughly $13,800-a-year. It’s virtually impossible," she said.
The money for the cash assistance is coming from federal pandemic funds.
People can use the money for whatever they want.
