Where do Illinois residents want to vacation? Chicago, Lake Geneva and Wisconsin Dells are top spots
CHICAGO - Illinois residents who are planning vacations are looking to the north for destinations.
A study by IPX 1031 found that people in Illinois said the most desired Airbnb locations were:
- Chicago
- Lake Geneva (Wisconsin)
- Wisconsin Dells (Wisconsin)
Wisconsin residents, on the other hand, were not eager to head south to Illinois for a trip. They said their top destinations are Milwaukee, Wisconsin Dells and Madison.
Indiana residents wanted to go to Indianapolis, Chicago or Fort Wayne.