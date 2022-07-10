Where do Illinois residents want to vacation? Chicago, Lake Geneva and Wisconsin Dells are top spots

Illinois residents who are planning vacations are looking to the north for destinations.

A study by IPX 1031 found that people in Illinois said the most desired Airbnb locations were:

Chicago

Lake Geneva (Wisconsin)

Wisconsin Dells (Wisconsin)

Wisconsin residents, on the other hand, were not eager to head south to Illinois for a trip. They said their top destinations are Milwaukee, Wisconsin Dells and Madison.

Indiana residents wanted to go to Indianapolis, Chicago or Fort Wayne.