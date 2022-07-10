Expand / Collapse search

Where do Illinois residents want to vacation? Chicago, Lake Geneva and Wisconsin Dells are top spots

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Travel
FOX 32 Chicago

How to get that vacation high without a vacation

Mitchell Creasy, the president's coach, joined Good Day Chicago to offer tips on how to get a vacation high without the vacation.

CHICAGO - Illinois residents who are planning vacations are looking to the north for destinations.

A study by IPX 1031 found that people in Illinois said the most desired Airbnb locations were:

  • Chicago
  • Lake Geneva (Wisconsin)
  • Wisconsin Dells (Wisconsin)

Wisconsin residents, on the other hand, were not eager to head south to Illinois for a trip. They said their top destinations are Milwaukee, Wisconsin Dells and Madison.

Indiana residents wanted to go to Indianapolis, Chicago or Fort Wayne.