White Castle brings back Sloppy Joe Slider, other 'comfort foods' to their menu

White Castle announced this week that they are bringing back comfort food to their menu.

The fast food restaurant chain says they have added two past favorites to their menu: the Sloppy Joe Slider and Mac & Cheese Nibblers.

They have also added a brand-new item, the Smoky Joe Slider. These items will be on the menu through February 2021.

The chain says the Sloppy Joe Slider is similar to a classic Sloppy Joe, only Slider-sized. The sandwich features a delicious blend of 100 percent beef, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and a sweet and tangy sauce.

The Smoky Joe Slider is White Castle’s Sloppy Joe Slider topped with smoked cheddar cheese and crispy onion crisps for a whole new taste experience.

The Mac & Cheese Nibblers are made with macaroni and cheddar cheese coated with cheddar batter. They are also available in three sizes: small, medium and the shareable sack.

“What we’ve all been aching for is a warm hug, even if it’s emotional and not physical,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “At the Castle, we’ve got you covered. With special offers of hot and tasty food like the new Smoky Joe Slider, our Cravers have a lot to look forward to!”