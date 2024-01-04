Slide into romance: White Castle reservations open this week for Valentine's Day

Do you have a craving for love and sliders? White Castle has you covered.

The fast-food burger chain will begin accepting reservations on Friday for its annual Valentine's Day dinner, a tradition that dates back to 1991.

Participating White Castle restaurants will become "Love Castles" on Feb. 14 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The dining rooms will be transformed into fine dining establishments, where guests will be treated to host seating, tableside services and festive decor.

"Celebrating Valentine’s Day at White Castle has become a tradition for hopeful romantics and Slider enthusiasts alike," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We look forward to opening our doors once again to romance and fun and making this Valentine’s Day another one to savor."

Reservations will be accepted at more than 300 participating White Castle locations at opentable.com. You can find the closest participating White Castle by visiting opentable.com and searching for reservations on Feb. 14.