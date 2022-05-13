White Castle to treat customers to free slider for 'National Slider Day'

article

White Castle is hoping you will celebrate ‘National Slider Day’ at one of their locations this weekend!

The restaurant is giving a complimentary Cheese Slider to its customers on May 15.

In order to receive your free slider, you will have to visit one of their locations and present a digital coupon that can be found on their social media channels.

No purchase is necessary to receive the free slider.

"Giving our Cravers a complimentary slider on National Slider Day is one way of thanking our devoted fans," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We’re so grateful for their unparalleled passion for our sliders as well as our other delicious menu items."

White Castle introduced National Slider Day in May 2015, in order to honor the hamburger!