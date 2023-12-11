White Castle unveils gift guide, complete with slider ornament and ugly Christmas sweaters

article

I'm dreaming of a White (Castle) Christmas!

White Castle, the popular fast-food chain, has recently unveiled its 2023 Ultimate Craver's Gift Guide.

The gift guide features limited-edition items such as a White Castle snow globe, collectible mugs, a scarf and hat set, ornaments, stockings and much more.

"As a family-owned business for 102 years, we cherish creating memorable moments year-round, and especially during the holiday season," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle and fourth-generation family member. "This year’s Ultimate Craver’s Gift Guide is ready to bring the wonder, the fun and the warmth to your holiday gift giving."

The chain says if you are hoping to order one of their gifts for a loved one, you'll want to place your order by Dec. 14 to ensure a pre-Christmas arrival.

The full gift guide can be found HERE.