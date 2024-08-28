Police seek gunman who shot man walking out of White Palace Grill as DNC delegates dined

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Chicago Police Department

The Brief A 42-year-old man was shot multiple times outside the White Palace Grill in Chicago around 3 a.m. on Friday. The suspect, described as a man wearing a black t-shirt with the word "officer" on it, fled the scene in a Ford Focus. DNC delegates from Colorado were inside the diner during the incident, which was captured on video surveillance.



Chicago police are looking for the man who shot someone as they were leaving the White Palace Grill where Democratic National Convention delegates were eating Friday morning.

Around 3 a.m., a 42-year-old man was walking out of the diner located at 1159 S. Canal St. when someone wearing a black t-shirt with the word "officer" on it shot him several times, according to a CPD community alert.

Paramedics took the victim to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said. The suspect fled the scene northbound on Canal Street in a Ford Focus.

There were DNC delegates from Colorado inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting, which was captured on video surveillance.

"All the sudden, we just heard gunshots, and they were very, very close and, I think, you know, I'm from Colorado. Colorado is a state that has been impacted by mass shootings quite a bit, and my initial reaction was, ‘This is a mass shooting,'" said Colorado State Rep. Javier Maybrey. "All of us got down immediately under the tables and thought that there was somebody in the restaurant."

The shooter was described as between the ages of 25 and 35; standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-11; and weighing anywhere between 150–200 pounds.

At the time of the shooting, he was wearing a blue ball cap, a black vest, a bronze-colored security badge on his right hip, blue jeans with a black and gold stripe along the seam and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information on the shooter is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.

Below is our original report on the day of the shooting.