White Sox fan who complained that Walmart wasn't selling team gear shows off store's new Sox section

Chicago White Sox fans complained, and apparently Walmart listened.

John Mares of Lockport, Illinois, went viral earlier this summer for his video showing how his local Walmart carried a section of Chicago Cubs gear, but no Chicago White Sox gear.

When he posted his original video, he said that he heard from Sox fans all over with the same gripe.

"Algonquin, people down south, Carbondale, they go into their Walmarts and they can't even find Sox gear but they're finding Vikings gear or a Packers jersey, which everybody in Illinois hates the Packers," Mares told FOX 32 Chicago.

But on July 16, Mares posted another photo updating the situation at his local Walmart.

"They got lots of White Sox stuff in here. Thank you, Walmart," he said as he showed off the racks of Sox shirts.

Mares said that he feels it is important for chains like Walmart, Kohls and Target to stock Sox gear, because not everyone can afford to go to games and buy expensive hats and jerseys.