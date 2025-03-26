Family of Chicago White Sox fan who died of cancer continues to pay it forward

Every baseball game starts with the first pitch.

Dan Weishar had the honor of doing so at a White Sox game last June.

Dan Weishar threw the first pitch at a Chicago White Sox game last year. The Weishar family was honored for their work to pay it forward with the Andrew Weishar Foundation, named for a family member who died of cancer in 2012. (Weishar family)

Andrew's story

What we know:

The Chicago White Sox presented Dan Weishar with the 2024 Roland Hemond Award, recognizing individuals or organizations who put others’ needs before themselves.

Dan founded the Andrew Weishar Foundation in honor of his late brother, who died after a three-year battle with cancer in 2012.

Andrew Weishar

Andrew’s wish was for his family to always pay it forward.

"We had this community around us that uplifted Andrew in so many ways," said Dan Weishar. "He wasn't the guy that really wanted any attention, but given who he was, the character with which he lived his life people surrounded him, and as a result of that, our family received so much love, and that started with the White Sox organization."

A surprise gift

The backstory:

Back in 2011, Andrew was in the middle of cancer treatments when the White Sox treated the entire Weishar family to a behind-the-scenes Spring Training experience in Glendale, Arizona.

"It's one of our fondest memories as a family," said Dan, president of the Andrew Weishar Foundation." It was first, a surprise to receive a gift like that. Obviously, we were going through a lot at the time. Andrew was facing a lot at the time. Then we receive the news that they’re giving us this incredible gift as a family … To be sent a gift to where we can kind of just forget about it all for a while. It was special for us."

Those sentiments and memories are shared by the entire Weishar family.

"The White Sox organization was just phenomenal when they called us and invited us," said Jean Weishar, Andrew’s mother. "Andrew, you know, of course didn't want any notoriety. We kind of had to push him."

Andrew threw out the first pitch during that trip to spring training in Glendale. Andrew’s father, Don, remembers that day vividly.

Jean added, "His brothers (Dan and Nic) were ecstatic when we all went as a family. Once he (Andrew) got there, he just melted. You know, he had so much fun, especially just spending quality time with the family and getting to meet some of the players.

Don recalled, "I remember him trying to warm up for it. He was in the outfield throwing the ball around and wasn't looking good for a while. But acquited himself OK, I think."

Paying it forward

Giving back:

Shortly after Andrew died, Dan started Weish4ever.

Since then, the organization has raised over $2.8 million which has been used to support other families going through a battle with cancer.

As part of winning the Roland Hemond Award in 2024, the White Sox gifted Dan with a trip to Spring Training this year. But just like Andrew requested, Dan paid forward his trip to the Hilliard family from Joliet, who are going through their own cancer battle.

"Obviously, I was just absolutely inspired by that one request," said Dan. "I was 19 at the time, looking up to my older brother who was 21-years old. I couldn’t think of a better way to honor Andrew. I talked to my brother, my parents and our friends and family surrounding us. We had to fulfill that wish."

Coming up this summer is the 12th anniversary of WeishFest.

To date the music festival has helped raise nearly $3 million dollars in financial assistance to more than 500 families in Chicagoland who are battling cancer.