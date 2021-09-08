WHO calls for stop in booster shots as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Illinois

The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for the United States and others countries to put a full stop on booster shots.

The WHO Chief said there should be a moratorium for at least the rest of this year so that other developing countries can get their first doses.

MORE: Every US state and territory now included on Chicago's COVID-19 travel advisory

In the U.S., 75 percent of adults have now gotten at least one shot.

But the numbers are getting higher, even here in Illinois because of these variants.

New data from the Illinois Department of Public Health is sounding the alarm.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS

Right now, more residents in Illinois are hospitalized with COVID-19 since February, as ICU beds fill up.

Advertisement

There are 3,100 ICU beds statewide, and only 679 are available.