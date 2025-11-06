‘Wicked’ costumes take the spotlight in Griffin MSI’s upcoming exhibit

The Brief Crafting Character: The Costumes of Paul Tazewell debuts Jan. 19, 2026. The exhibition will feature costumes of "Hamilton," "Wicked," "West Side Story" and more.



The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry is bringing Broadway magic to the Windy City with the first-ever exhibition dedicated to the designer behind "Hamilton," "Wicked" and "West Side Story."

What we know:

Paul Tazewell’s designs have defined some of the most visually striking productions in modern entertainment.

He made history as the first Black man to win the Academy Award for Best Costume Design for "Wicked."

His other honors include Tony Awards for "Hamilton" and "Death Becomes Her," an Emmy for "The Wiz! Live," and an Oscar nomination for "West Side Story."

The new exhibit will debut Jan. 19, 2026.

Dig deeper:

The immersive experience blends costume displays with Tazewell’s personal narration, video, photos and original sketches.

Vistors will see:

Glinda’s pink bubble dress from "Wicked"

Elphaba’s Emerald City gown from "Wicked"

The Schuyler Sisters’ ‘Winter’s Ball’ gowns from "Hamilton"

Alexander Hamilton’s signature suit from "Hamilton"

Janelle Monae’s MET Gala looks

Anita’s yellow dress from Spielberg’s "West Side Story"

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (HAMILTON National Tour - (c) Joan Marcus 2024)

What they're saying:

The Griffin Museum says Tazewell’s story aligns perfectly with its mission to inspire future creators.

"At Griffin MSI, we believe that if you can see it, you can be it – and Paul is a shining example of that," said Dr. Chevy Humphrey, the museum’s president and CEO.

"His work shows how imagination can become reality, sparking inspiration for the next generation of innovators."

Visit griffinmsi.org for more information.