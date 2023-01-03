Wicker Park bar shut down after nearby shooting

A Wicker Park bar is now deemed a public safety threat.

DSTRKT Bar and Grill located on North Milwaukee Avenue was ordered to shut down Saturday, just hours after a nearby shooting.

Police say three people were injured, and that the shooting may have followed an argument with the gunman.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No word on why Police Superintendent David Brown believes the bar’s operation is a threat to public safety.

The owner of the bar can appeal the closure and demand a hearing before Mayor Lori Lightfoot.