Chicago crime: Man shot, killed on near NW Side overnight, police say

A young man was shot multiple times and killed overnight on the city’s Near Northwest Side.

The man was found in the 1500 block of N. Honore Street in the Wicker Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded to the scene around 1:47 a.m.

The victim, approximately between 18 and 25 years old, had multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

Authorities did not identify the man.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.