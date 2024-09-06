Wienermobile returns to Chicago for several events

The Brief The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is visiting several Chicago-area locations this weekend for special events. It will appear at multiple Jewel Osco locations on Friday (Wauconda and Fox River Grove) and at Save A Lot's grand opening on Saturday morning. The Wienermobile's final stop will be at the Winfield Good Old Days event on Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m.



The Wienermobile is back in Chicago!

That's right — the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is rolling into town this weekend for several events in the Chicago area.

On Friday, the Wienermobile will be at the Jewel Osco in Wauconda, located at 547 W. Liberty Street, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Then, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m, you can find the Wienermobile at the Jewel Osco in Fox River Grove, located at 800 Northwest Highway.

And that's not all!

On Saturday, from 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., the Wienermobile will be at the Save A Lot grand opening at 420 S. Pulaski Rd.

To close out the weekend, you can head to Winfield Good Old Days, located at 27W465 Jewell Road in Winfield, Ill., from noon until 4 p.m. to catch the Wienermobile at its last Chicago area stop of the weekend!