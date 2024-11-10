Southern Illinois judge fatally shot outside home, wife charged with first-degree murder: state police

The Brief Megan Valentine, 44, was arrested on Nov. 7 and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of her husband, Illinois Judge Michael Valentine. The shooting occurred at 12:14 p.m. on Nov. 5 outside the Valentine’s Albion home, with police finding Michael's body at the scene. Megan Valentine is also charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated domestic battery; she is being held at White County Jail.



A southern Illinois judge was fatally shot outside his Albion home, and his wife is now charged with first-degree murder, according to Illinois State Police.

Megan Valentine, 44, was arrested Nov. 7 after her husband, Illinois Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge Michael Valentine, was fatally shot, police said.

Megan Valentine, 44.

She's charged with first-degree murder, a Class M felony, aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony, aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 2 felony and aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, state police said.

The shooting occurred at 12:14 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the couple’s home in the 110 block of County Road 600.

When officers arrived, they found Michael's body lying outside the home, police said. Megan was arrested at the scene, authorities said.

The charges against her were filed Nov. 7 by the Illinois State's Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor's Office.

Megan is currently being held at the White County Jail.

Further details haven't been released and we'll bring more updates as they become available.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance with domestic violence, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for support.