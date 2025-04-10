2025 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears biggest needs and ideal fits

There are two weeks until the 2025 NFL Draft. Mock drafts keep dropping left and right.

Who could the Chicago Bears pick? We don't know that just yet. But, we know what they need.

Here are the biggest needs – and the ideal fits – for the Bears in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears' biggest needs

Running back

The Bears have D'Andre Swift, but Johnson likes to operate with a two-back system. Roschon Johnson is a good goal-line back, but hasn't shown flashes of being the true compliment to Swift.

Edge rusher

Montez Sweat, Grady Jarrett, Dayo Odeyingbo, Andrew Billings and Gervon Dexter Sr. are all in the fold for the Bears. They could still use a player opposite Sweat whose job it is to rush the passer.

Offensive line

The Bears have basically crafted a brand-new offensive line this offseason. They could use offensive linemen that could be key pieces in the team's future.

Depth pieces

There are still holes the Bears need to fill outside of the starting lineup, including at safety, linebacker, tight end and offensive line.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks onstage with Jarvis Landry, Bernie Kosar and Joe Thomas prior to round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Best fits for the Chicago Bears' biggest needs

Running back: Ashton Jeanty

If the Bears want the thunder to Swift's lightning, why not opt for the best running back in the NFL Draft? Jeanty breaks tackles and is hard to take down. That's reminiscent of David Montgomery in the Detroit Lions' offense.

Edge rusher: Mykel Williams or JT Tuimoloau

There are plenty of pass rushers in this draft. Williams and Tuimoloau fit the Bears the best because they project as 4-3 defensive ends. Other rushers, like Jalon Walker, are more suited for a 3-4 scheme.

Offensive line: Armand Membou

Will Campbell is the best prospect in this draft, but Membou is the prototypical tackle prospect for Johnson. He's wildly athletic and he showed it at the NFL Combine. It's a win-win. Membou can challenge for a starting offensive tackle spot right away. If he wins, it means he's ready right away. If he's second string, it means he learns the offense in Johnson's first year.

Depth pieces: Andrew Mukuba

The Bears have two safeties locked into starting spots, but there's uncertainty after the 2025 season. Mukuba has good instincts at safety, both as a ball hawk and tackler. He would deepen the rotation and give the Bears a piece for the future.

What others said about the Chicago Bears' needs

Biggest need: OT

Best fit: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

What they said: The Bears have invested heavily in their interior offensive line, but with Braxton Jones entering a contract year, they must be thinking long-term at left tackle. Banks was a three-year starter at left tackle for the Longhorns.

Biggest needs: OL, EDGE, RB, S, TE﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Round 1 Mock - No. 10 overall: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

What they said: The Bears’ moves in free agency did indeed open the whole board to the team in the draft, as GM Ryan Poles has said. There’s still the matter of identifying a long-term solution at left tackle (Braxton Jones is in a contract year), finding a back to pair with D’Andre Swift and adding another pass rusher who can provide big-time production.

Biggest Needs: RB, EDGE, S, T, LB

Projected first-round pick: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State (PFF projects a trade with Cleveland)

What they said: "The Bears evidently believe their roster can win now and have been aggressive to maximize that opportunity. What’s more aggressive than jumping into the top three to grab the best pass rusher in the class? Dayo Odeyingbo is a solid veteran signing, but Carter’s 93.0 PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets would raise Chicago's defense into the upper echelon and is well worth the price needed to acquire him."