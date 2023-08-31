Expand / Collapse search

Hundreds celebrate becoming American citizens at Wrigley Field

By Fox 32 News
Published 
Wrigleyville
FOX 32 Chicago

Hundreds celebrate becoming American citizens at Wrigley Field

Nearly 1,000 people gathered at Wrigley Field to celebrate their official US citizenship Thursday morning.

CHICAGO - Wrigley Field was filled with more than just baseball fans; nearly 1,000 people became United States citizens at a Naturalization Ceremony there Thursday morning. 

The candidates came to America from more than 90 countries.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois hosted the event with Senator Dick Durbin, Congressman Mike Quigley, Katie Tobin from the National Security Council and US Citizenship and Immigration services. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The top five countries represented at the ceremony were India, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, and China.