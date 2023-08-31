Hundreds celebrate becoming American citizens at Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field was filled with more than just baseball fans; nearly 1,000 people became United States citizens at a Naturalization Ceremony there Thursday morning.

The candidates came to America from more than 90 countries.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois hosted the event with Senator Dick Durbin, Congressman Mike Quigley, Katie Tobin from the National Security Council and US Citizenship and Immigration services.

The top five countries represented at the ceremony were India, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, and China.