Wild brawl breaks out during White Sox-Cardinals game, video shows

On Monday night, a wild brawl broke out in the bleachers during the White Sox-Cardinals game in Chicago.

Fans nearby and throughout the venue recorded the fight and posted videos to social media.

The brawl was eventually broken up by security, who reportedly escorted at least one fan away from the section in the left field bleachers.

The fight appeared to involved both men and women.

No further details were immediately available.

The White Sox ended up beating the Cardinals in the game 5-1.

