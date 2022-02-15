Will Chicago drop indoor mask mandate by end of month? Not sure yet

In less than two weeks, the statewide mask mandate is slated to end. But is Chicago on track to say goodbye to masks?

Not so fast.

It’s possible, but city health officials on Tuesday weren’t committing to it just yet.

This is where we stand on the city's community transmission and risk matrix. Cases are still in the orange, or the "high transmission" category. The positivity rate is in blue, or the "lower transmission" category.

Meanwhile, hospital beds and ICU beds are in yellow at "substantial transmission."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Chicago’s top doctor, Dr. Allison Arwady, says that before the city lifts mask requirements and other mitigation measures, they need at least three of those metrics to hit blue or green.

"Everything is moving as expected and certainly, if the difference is a matter of a few days between where the city is and what the state is recommending, I would expect we would go along with that," Arwady said. "But we need to see these metrics be in blue or green, so I think next week we will probably, hopefully be able to share some good news and make a final determination, but please know we are watching the data and that is all based on risk levels."

Advertisement

Dr. Arwady is hopeful that cases will drop from the orange to yellow category as soon as today. We are averaging 431 cases per day and need to reach less than 400 for that to happen.