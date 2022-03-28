Will County farmer hit by price increases

A farmer raising hundreds of acres of wheat in Will County says he has been hit by price increases for diesel, propane, weed killer and fertilizer.

Those costs have more than tripled.

"Supply chain problems had already started during COVID. So, what we're now doing is we're piling on all different levels of uncertainty," said John Kiefner, a farmer in Will County.

Kiefner is preparing for planting season on land in southern Will County farmed by his father and grandfather before him.

Suburban subdivisions now loom over what was once rural Manhattan, Illinois, but the war in Ukraine and international sanctions on Russia threaten to disrupt as much as 25 percent of world wheat production, and there is growing pressure on farmers to produce as much as possible.

"We're going to see more production. The incentive is to produce more, to fill in the gap left by the loss of production from Ukraine and Russia," said University of Illinois Assistant Professor Joe Janzen.

"I have the opportunity to make more money because of the war in Ukraine, and that bothers me sometimes," said Kiefner.

The last time wheat prices soared like this, millions of people went hungry in the Middle East and across Africa.

There was political instability, and it helped to create the Arab Spring.

"We know that the cure for high prices is high prices. Farmers and producers in other parts of the world are gonna do their best to fill this gap as best as they can," said Janzen.

Kiefner planted the field of wheat last October. After falling dormant for the winter, it greened up last week and is now growing again.

He hopes to harvest about 7,500 bushels around the Fourth of July.