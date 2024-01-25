Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Newton County
6
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 9:29 AM CST until SAT 9:15 AM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Dense Fog Advisory
until FRI 3:00 AM CST, Kenosha County
Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Dense Fog Advisory
until THU 10:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

Flash Flood Warning issued for southwestern Will County amid Kankakee River water level concerns

By
Published 
Will County
FOX 32 Chicago

Flash Flood Warning issued amid Kankakee River water level concerns

As the Kankakee River has experienced a surge in water levels caused by a recent ice jam, a Flash Flood Warning is now active for southwestern Will County.

WILMINGTON, Ill. - As the Kankakee River has experienced a surge in water levels caused by a recent ice jam, a Flash Flood Warning is now active for southwestern Will County, lasting through Saturday morning.

A week ago, the river was frozen solid in and around Wilmington. Currently, the river is visibly flowing, carrying large ice chunks that pose a potential risk of causing further jams.

Rain is expected on Thursday night, which would accelerate the ice melt but also raise the risk of flooding.

A local resident who owns a summer home along the river has noted significant changes in the past week.

"It came up crazy high, settled down, and now with things breaking up-river and down-river still packed, I think we're in for some trouble yet," said Bob Dobczyk. "When (the ice starts) jamming up again, the water's got nowhere to go."

Details regarding emergency management responses to potential flooding will be disclosed in a press conference at 4:15 p.m. Will County's Emergency Management Agency has deployed ice spotters to monitor conditions, emphasizing that residents in low-lying areas should prepare for possible evacuation at short notice.