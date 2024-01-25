Flash Flood Warning issued for southwestern Will County amid Kankakee River water level concerns

As the Kankakee River has experienced a surge in water levels caused by a recent ice jam, a Flash Flood Warning is now active for southwestern Will County, lasting through Saturday morning.

A week ago, the river was frozen solid in and around Wilmington. Currently, the river is visibly flowing, carrying large ice chunks that pose a potential risk of causing further jams.

Rain is expected on Thursday night, which would accelerate the ice melt but also raise the risk of flooding.

A local resident who owns a summer home along the river has noted significant changes in the past week.

"It came up crazy high, settled down, and now with things breaking up-river and down-river still packed, I think we're in for some trouble yet," said Bob Dobczyk. "When (the ice starts) jamming up again, the water's got nowhere to go."

Details regarding emergency management responses to potential flooding will be disclosed in a press conference at 4:15 p.m. Will County's Emergency Management Agency has deployed ice spotters to monitor conditions, emphasizing that residents in low-lying areas should prepare for possible evacuation at short notice.