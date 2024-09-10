Will County man on pretrial release for gun charge arrested after two teens shot in parking lot

article

The Brief Marcus Gilbert, 19, was arrested for two counts of attempted first-degree murder and other charges related to the shooting of two teens in Joliet on Aug. 28. The shooting occurred near the Western Food Mart parking lot, where a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old sustained gunshot wounds, both later hospitalized in stable condition. Gilbert was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals while on pretrial release for a previous gun charge from April 2024.



A Will County man has been charged in connection with the shooting of two teens in Joliet last month.

Marcus Gilbert, 19, of Crest Hill, was arrested this week on multiple charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

On the night of Aug. 28, around 9:11 p.m., Joliet police responded to reports of gunfire in the 300 block of Western Avenue. Officers discovered that the shooting occurred near the parking lot of the Western Food Mart, with two victims found nearby in the 300 block of Bluff Street.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the right calf, while a 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks. Both teens were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police believe the teens were shot as they approached the parking lot, one on foot and the other on a bicycle. Detectives identified Gilbert as the suspect, leading to his arrest by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday.

At the time of his arrest, Gilbert was already out on pretrial release for a gun-related charge from April 2024.