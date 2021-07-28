Will County sees 'substantial' risk for virus transmission as cases surge

COVID cases are rising in Will County and Illinois officials advise the public to wear a mask indoors in high transmission areas.

Some residents are disappointed to hear that, especially when things seemed to be getting better this summer.

The CDC issued new guidelines about masks, indicating they should be worn indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Everyone in schools K-12 are advised to wear a mask.

Will County is the only Chicago area county where the virus transmission is higher. Some residents have made it a habit, some do not want to go back to wearing masks.

Public Health Director Ngozi Ezeke says getting more people vaccinated will stop the spread of the virus and the Delta variant.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

