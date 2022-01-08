Will County Sheriff's officer dies of COVID-19

article

The Will County Sheriff's Office said that Deputy Michael Queeney died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday.

Queeney died at Edward Hospital in Naperville with his family by his side, Will County said.

Queeney had worked for the Will County Sheriff's Officer for 20 years, starting as a deputy correctional officer.

His remains were escorted by police cars from the hospital to a funeral home in Joliet.

