Will County woman, 53, sentenced to over 5 years for directing teen boy to send sexually explicit photos

A 53-year-old Will County woman has been sentenced to over five years in federal prison for engaging in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old boy and directing him to send her sexually explicit images of himself, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Northern Illinois announced Friday.

Dayna Chidester, of Manhattan, plead guilty earlier this year to a charge of receiving child pornography.

According to authorities, Chidester engaged in sexual conduct with the boy on several occasions in November and December of 2018.

She also directed him to take photos of himself while he was engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and then send the photos to her cell phone.

"Defendant’s offense was not a one-time lapse in judgment, but an ongoing pattern of criminal activity," Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley A. Chung said. "Knowing full well that what she was doing was both reprehensible and criminal, defendant repeatedly victimized a child who trusted defendant."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS.

A judge sentenced Chidester to five years and four months in federal prison.

Advertisement

If you believe you are a victim of sexual exploitation, you are encouraged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by logging on to www.missingkids.com or by calling 1-800-843-5678.