Will County woman found dead in state park weeks after being reported missing

A Wilmington woman was found dead in a state park weeks after being reported missing.

At about 4:45 p.m. on July 10, the Wilmington Police Department received a report of a missing woman, 41-year-old Jennifer S. Tannhauser, who was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Officers searched Wilmington and surrounding areas, but were initially unable to locate Tannhauser.

Less than 24 hours later, police located Tannhauser's vehicle in a conversation area off Warner Bridge Road in Kankakee County. On Wednesday, Tannhauser's remains were found in the Kankakee River State Park.

An autopsy was performed on Thursday and the final cause and manner of death will be determined following police and toxicology reports.

The Wilmington Police Department and the Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.