Will County woman learns if she'll remain in custody after threatening Donald, Barron Trump

A detention hearing was held Wednesday for a local woman charged with making threats over email against former President Donald Trump.

The Plainfield woman was arrested and charged Monday and faced a judge in federal court.

On Wednesday, she appeared before that judge again, who ordered her to remain in custody for her removal to South Florida, where this investigation is based.

During her detention hearing, federal prosecutors argued that if released, she would be a danger to the community and present a risk of not appearing in court.

Earlier this week, court documents revealed that 41-year-old Tracy Marie Fiorenza allegedly emailed two death threats from a computer in Plainfield to the headmaster of Barron Trump's Palm Beach, Florida school, threatening to kill the 17-year-old and his father if she ever saw them.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

One email written in May said:

"I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity that I get!"

She also allegedly emailed the headmaster a second time on June 5 with similar threats, including "I am going to slam a bullet in Baron Trump's head with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!"

Agents with the United States Secret Service made contact with Fiorenza and met on June 14 at the U.S. Secret Service Chicago Field Office. During the meeting, Fiorenza confirmed she wrote and sent the emails from her home in Plainfield.

She was charged with one count of transmitting threats to kill or injure another person in interstate commerce.

If found guilty, Fiorenza could face up to five years in prison.