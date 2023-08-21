Suburban woman charged with threatening to kill Donald Trump and Barron Trump

A suburban Chicago woman was charged with threatening to shoot and kill former President Donald Trump and his son Barron earlier this year.

Tracy Marie Fiorenza, of Plainfield, allegedly sent the threatening emails to the headmaster of a school in Palm Beach County, Florida, according to a federal criminal complaint.

According to court documents, Fiorenza sent an email on May 21 saying: "I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity that I get!"

She allegedly emailed the headmaster a second time on June 5 with similar threats, including "I am going to slam a bullet in Baron Trump's head with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!"

Agents with the United States Secret Service made contact with Fiorenza and met on June 14 at the U.S. Secret Service Chicago Field Office. During the meeting, Fiorenza confirmed she wrote and sent the emails from her home in Plainfield.

She was charged with one count of transmitting threats to kill or injure another person in interstate commerce.

If found guilty, Fiorenza could face up to 5 years in prison.