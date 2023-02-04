William Nevinger: Missing Chicago boy last seen on far North Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy last seen a week ago.

William Nevinger was last seen Jan. 27, 2023, in the 1100 block of W. Farwell Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Police say he was wearing a white t-shirt, a black and white flannel shirt, and a green puffy jacket.

William Nevinger | Chicago Police Department

Nevinger is described as a White male with a thin build, black hair, brown eyes, standing 5-foot-8, and weighing 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabout is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-744-8266.