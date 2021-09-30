William Shatner reveals the history behind Michael Myers' mask urban legend

Michael Myers, the sadistic killer from the 1978 horror classic Halloween, is widely considered one of the greatest horror villains of all time. But did you know he’s actually wearing a William Shatner mask?

The long-time movie urban legend has been confirmed many times over by the film’s writer-director John Carpenter and Nick Castle, the actor behind Michael’s mask.

But when FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton has the chance to chat with Shatner recently, he asked about what he thought when he found this out.

"I don’t remember the exact moment but I thought 'Is that a joke? Are they kidding?'" Shatner said. "I don’t think I saw the movie but I saw the mask in a picture and I recognized it as the death mask that they had made for me. They made a mask of my face on Star Trek so that I wouldn’t have to be available for the prosthetics that they’d put on my face to look old or evil."

"So somewhere along the line, someone made a mask of it for Halloween and then the story is 'Get me a mask' said the director and this guy ran into a Halloween story and grabbed this mask, and it happened to be of me."

Michael Myers returns in the new sequel, Halloween Kills, in October.