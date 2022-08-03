Willie Nelson to perform at Windy City Smokeout

Willie Nelson is getting off the road to stop in Chicago.

He takes the stage Thursday for the first night of the Windy City Smokeout.

Sky Fox flew over the United Center parking lots earlier Wednesday morning as crews got everything set up.

Tim McGraw and Russell Dickerson will perform on Friday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Sam Hunt and Jordan Favis are performing on Saturday.

Miranda Lambert and Kip Moore will close out the festival on Sunday.