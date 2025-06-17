Cook County man charged in shooting of 11-year-old Willow James

article

The Brief A Harvey man has been charged in the May shooting of 11-year-old Willow James, who was struck in the head by a stray bullet while riding home from school. Police arrested 29-year-old Graylin T. Waters and recovered a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting. Willow remains in intensive physical therapy, and city officials said the arrest is a step toward justice.



A Harvey man has been charged in connection with the May shooting of 11-year-old Willow James, who was struck in the head by a stray bullet while riding home from school, authorities announced Monday night.

Graylin T. Waters, 29, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, following what police described as an in-depth investigation.

Officers also recovered a gun believed to have been used in the shooting during a search of Waters’ vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday at 8 a.m. at the Markham Courthouse.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on May 28 in an alley near 158th Street and Paulina Avenue. Willow was riding in a vehicle with her father and younger cousin when a bullet grazed the top of her head, according to Harvey police.

Willow was initially hospitalized and later transferred to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago, where she remains in intensive physical therapy. Her mother, Chevlyn Nicholson, said the coming weeks are crucial to her daughter’s recovery.

Willow James | Provided

"This case shook us all"

What they're saying:

Harvey Mayor Christopher J. Clark called the shooting "a heartbreaking reminder of the work we still have to do to protect our children."

"While this arrest marks a critical step toward justice, we recognize that healing — for Willow, her family, and our community — goes far beyond legal proceedings," Clark said in a statement.

Harvey Police Chief Cameron Biddings praised the department’s swift action and emphasized the role of community cooperation in identifying the suspect.

The video below is from a previous FOX 32 report.

"This case shook us all — not just as officers, but as parents, neighbors, and human beings," Biddings said. "From day one, our detectives worked tirelessly to identify and apprehend the suspect."

The City of Harvey and Willow's family held a news conference at 8 a.m. Tuesday to provide an update on the investigation.