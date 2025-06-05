Family of Cook County girl, 11, shot in head while leaving school speaks out

The Brief Willow James, 11, was grazed by a stray bullet while riding in a car in Harvey on May 28. She’s now in physical therapy, and her family says the coming weeks are critical. City officials urge collaboration after a press conference they said excluded them.



An 11-year-old girl is recovering after she was hit in the head by a stray bullet while riding in a car last week in Chicago's south suburbs.

What we know:

Willow James was riding home with her father and younger cousin around 3 p.m. on May 28 when a bullet grazed the top of her head, according to Harvey police. The shooting happened in an alley near 158th Street and Paulina Avenue.

Willow’s mother, Chevlyn Nicholson, said her daughter is now in physical therapy. She described the next few weeks as crucial to Willow’s healing.

"Turn yourself in. My baby did not deserve this," Nicholson said. "She was looking forward to her summer. She was looking forward to today actually. Today is her best friend’s birthday, who passed last year."

Willow James | Provided

Willow’s father and cousin were not hurt in the incident.

What they're saying:

Dr. Kisha McCaskill, Cook County Board Commissioner for the 5th District, called for an end to violence involving young people.

"There is absolutely no reason why we need to have so many balloon releases," she said. "There is no need for the senseless gun violence."

The City of Harvey issued a statement expressing support for Willow’s family calling for the tragedy to not be politicized.

"We appreciate and welcome any citizen or elected official’s involvement in stopping the violence and protecting our children. There is no greater priority for the City of Harvey than the safety and well-being of our youth, especially in the wake of the tragic shooting of 11-year-old Willow James. Our hearts are with Willow and her family during this unimaginably difficult time.

"However, we must express concern that Thursday’s press conference appears to be politically motivated. At no point were the Office of the Mayor or the Harvey Police Department contacted or invited to participate in this effort. In moments like this it is critical that we set aside politics and come together in collaboration, not competition.

"The City of Harvey has been working diligently on this case and remains committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice. We urge all those who wish to help to work with us—not around us—to maximize our collective impact.

"Using these situations and our children as political footballs to score points does not serve the people we are elected to represent. Now is the time for unity, coordination, and responsible leadership. We invite all parties, including Commissioner McCaskill and her partners, to engage directly with the City’s elected leadership and public safety officials as we continue the hard but necessary work of creating safer communities for all.

"Let us move forward together—not divided—to ensure Willow and every child in Harvey and beyond can grow up in a safe and supportive environment."

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact Harvey police.