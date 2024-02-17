Willowbrook High School fire under investigation

A fire broke out at Willowbrook High School in Villa Park, prompting an evacuation Friday afternoon.

The Villa Park Fire Department responded to the school located at 1250 Ardmore Avenue at 12:52 p.m.

Firefighters encountered smoke coming from a doorway on the west side of the building. They were met by maintenance staff who told them that they used several fire extinguishers to put out a fire in a clothes dryer.

The entire school was evacuated before the fire department arrived and there were no reported injuries.

The department's Fire Investigation Unit found that the fire was contained to the inside of a commercial clothes dryer and did not spread or cause any damage beyond the unit itself.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. All students and staff were later allowed back into the school.