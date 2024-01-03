Expand / Collapse search

Wilmette residents rally against proposed McDonald's

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Updated 12:44PM
Wilmette
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago area residents protest proposed McDonald's

Residents are pushing back against a proposed McDonald's in suburban Wilmette.

WILMETTE, Ill. - Some Wilmette residents are trying to prevent the golden arches from coming to their village.

Protesters gathered Wednesday morning to push back against a possible plan for McDonald's on Skokie Boulevard, where a Bakers Square restaurant once stood.

More than 400 residents have signed a petition against construction, saying they are concerned about increased traffic.

It would also be the first fast-food restaurant in the village.

The Wilmette Village Manager released the following statement in response to the protest: 