Wind gusts over 50 mph to sweep through Chicago Thursday

There may be more damage from the strong winds today than the limited reports from storms yesterday.

A wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and peak winds will be in the late morning to mid-afternoon with gusts that could easily exceed 50 mph.

At least it will be sunny. Highs reach the lower 50s.

Tonight, the winds ease back with increasing clouds that will produce a few showers by early tomorrow. Can’t rule out some wet snowflakes.

Heading into the holiday weekend it will remain colder than normal with highs both days mainly in the 40s. Could be some rain at night on Sunday that might mix with a few wet snowflakes Monday morning.