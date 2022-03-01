'Windy City Open': Professional Squash Association's largest event of the season held in Chicago

It may still be winter — but squash season is in full swing in Chicago.

This week, the Professional Squash Association's largest event of the season is being held right here in the Windy City.

Competing in the ‘Windy City Open’ are the most talented male and female squash players from around the globe.

On Tuesday's docket, the semi-finals are underway at the University Club of Chicago.

Just eight players are left in the competition — four men and four women — who will go head-to-head to try and clinch their spot in Wednesday's finals.

This tournament is the largest on the Professional Squash Association's World Tour with a prize purse of $500,000.

The tournament is being held in the University Club of Chicago's Cathedral Hall — where a glass court has been installed.

"To get to this level, it's a lifetime commitment, most of them have been playing since they were five, six, seven years old. And it's a lifetime sport, they dedicate their life to it, just life golf, tennis, etc. They train two sometimes three times a day to get ready for a tournament. When it's tournament time, there's a little bit of practice in the morning before their match on the glass court following the tournament each year," said Yoni Ellous, the University Club of Chicago Squash Director.

About 250 spectators are expected to attend in person, while thousands more around the world will watch the action live on Squash-TV

The Windy City Open has been held here for 40 years.

New York and San Francisco are the only other cities in the U.S. that host platinum squash events.