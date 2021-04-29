Windy City Smokeout returns as Chicago loosens COVID-19 restrictions

article

The Windy City Smokeout will be one of the first big outdoor events to return to Chicago this summer following a year of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers announced on Thursday that the popular Near West Side music and barbecue festival will return to its home outside the United Center on July 8-11.

"We have worked closely with teams like the one at Windy City Smokeout to ensure these types of events are able to happen safely and are proud to continue to place arts and entertainment at the center of our city's recovery efforts," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

All attendees including guests, staff, vendors and performers must show proof that they have been vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attending the event. Masks will also be required.

The festival, which has added a fourth day this year, will have a musical lineup featuring some of country music's biggest names including Brett Eldredge, Darius Rucker and Dierks Bentley.

Festival organizers also promise a mix of new school and old school barbecue dishes from the world's best pitmasters.

"We feel very fortunate to be able to throw a festival this summer and can't wait to welcome back our guests with some of the best artists in country music," said Ed Warm. "The music paired with famous BBQ, craft beer and summer in Chicago will make for a terrific return to outdoor events, and we're looking forward to celebrating with everyone."

City officials announced on Thursday that festivals and outdoor events operating with a capacity of 15 people per 1,000 square feet will be allowed this year as part of the Open Chicago initiative.

For more information on the Windy City Smokeout including ticket availability, you may visit their website.