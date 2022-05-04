'Windy' makes inaugural sail to Navy Pier

The signs of summer are floating down the Chicago River.

On Wednesday, the 148-foot four-masted sailing-vessel named ‘Windy’ made its inaugural sail to Navy Pier.

‘Windy’ is the official ambassador for the City of Chicago.

The ship is kicking off the city's annual boat run.

Over the next month and a half, there will be 27 bridge lifts to allow recreational sail boats to move from boat storage yards to harbors in Lake Michigan.

The next bridge lift will be Saturday at 8 a.m.

