Winning $1M Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago

Someone in southwestern suburban Chicago is a million dollars richer after a winning lottery ticket was sold last week.

The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Jefferson BP at 1987 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers: 9-14-19-23-44.

The owner at Jefferson BP is waiting in anticipation to find out which one of his customers snagged the ticket worth a cool million dollars.

"We have no clue who the winner is, but our gut feeling is that it’s a local customer from the Joliet area - or at least we hope that it is so that we can all celebrate this unbelievable moment together," said Khurram Ghani, Owner of Jefferson BP.

Khurram Ghani, owner of Jefferson BP in Joliet, sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $1 million. (Illinois Lottery)

"My staff and I are elated that our store played a small role in making someone’s lottery dream come true," said Khurram Ghani, Owner of Jefferson BP.

The gas station will receive a bonus of $10,000, 1 percent of the price amount, for selling the winning ticket. Ghani says the bonus couldn’t have come at a better time.

"The holidays are just around the corner, so I plan to use a portion of the money to take care of my dedicated and hard-working employees - then the rest will be reinvested in the business," Ghani said.

The lucky player is now the eighth Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of a million dollars or more with Lucky Day Lotto so far this year.

In total, nearly $1.2 million in prizes were won in Friday evening's Lucky Day Lotto drawing, the lottery said.

The winner has one year from the original November 11 evening drawing to collect the prize at Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.

Until then, the winner is advised to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place.