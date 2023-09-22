Winning $23.75M lottery ticket sold in Chicago

Anyone who recently bought a lottery ticket in Chicago might want to check it right away after the $23.75 million Lotto jackpot was won Thursday night.

The winning ticket was purchased at a BP gas station, at 400 East 95th Street in the Burnside neighborhood for the Sept. 21 drawing, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. The winning numbers were 4-14-19-32-36-42-24.

It's the largest Lotto jackpot won this year and the second largest in more than seven years, officials said.

"I can’t believe it - the winning jackpot ticket was actually sold here," said Tanveer Haroon, co-owner of the BP gas station. "We’ve owned this family business for more than 10 years and this is by far the biggest winning ticket we’ve ever sold – I’m so happy."

When asked if he knew who might have bought the winning ticket, Haroon said, "I don’t know, but I have a good feeling that it’s one of our regular customers. We have many that frequently buy Lotto tickets – I bet it’s one of them. But no matter what, I’m just so excited for the lottery millionaire."

Haroon will receive a bonus of $237,500, one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket. Haroon said he’s not sure what he’ll do with the winning bonus, but he does plan to do a little celebrating with his family.

The Lotto jackpot run, which began on October 17, 2022, created a total of eight millionaires. More than 70,000 other prizes, ranging from $2 to $2,225, were won in the Thursday, September 21 drawing. In all, players won nearly $24 million in this drawing.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all the lucky winners to write their names on the back of the tickets and keep them in a safe place. If tickets were purchased online or through the Illinois Lottery app, there is no need to print anything.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.