Winning $400K 'Frogger' lottery ticket sold in Chicago area

One Illinois Lottery player became the first to win a $400,000 top prize from a Frogger Instant Ticket.

The winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Exxon Mobil gas station at 17500 Dixie Highway in Homewood.

The Frogger Instant Ticket was launched just last month, designed in honor of the classic 1981 arcade game.

The Exxon Mobil will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize, $4,000, for selling the winning ticket.

"The owner tends to share a portion of the selling bonus with our employees, which means we all get to celebrate the big win!" said Atir Ahmed, manager at the gas station.

In September, over 5 million Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets were sold, resulting in more than $126 million in prizes.

The winner has one year from the date of purchase to collect their prize. Lottery officials urged the ticket holder to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim their prize.