Winning $500K Illinois Lottery ticket sold for Nov. 12 drawing

An Illinois Lottery player won half-a-million dollars over the weekend.

The online winner played Sunday's midday Lucky Day Lotto and matched all five numbers, which were: 10-36-37-40-45. The jackpot was $500,000.

Nearly 12,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were sold for the Sunday midday drawing, according to lottery officials. This year alone, more than 10.5 million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been purchased – with prizes totaling $61 million.

Winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize. Winners are urged to write their name on the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place.

Lucky Day Lotto is played every day with drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. More information can be found at IllinoisLottery.com.